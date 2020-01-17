Reasons Why You Need Drainage TV to Locate Your Drains on Site

Drainage TV can locate your drains on site for you, locating them and marking them out, and can provide a site plan showing the location of them. Depths of the drain can be provided as well.

Most Councils require CCTV inspections of drains (normally at the landowners/developers expense) in the following situations:

To determine the condition of an existing private drain (under 25 years old) when you are proposing to reuse this drain for a new building.

To locate both public and private drains where the exact alignment cannot be confirmed onsite.

At the completion of all works that result in drains being vested to Council to become public network – part of the approval process when proposing to adjust, upgrade, extend or amend the stormwater and wastewater networks

When construction works such as piling, heavy machinery, or excavation is to be carried out within close proximity (1.5 meters) of an existing drain – this will require CCTV to be carried out prior to the works and following completion of the works

When requesting to build over a drain Drainage TV is fully equipped to carry out your CCTV drainage surveys. CCTV drain inspections are used for a variety of reasons, from identifying the location of your drains, checking the condition of drains to providing the required information for your building consent, and all their operators are fully qualified and have current Watercare Health & Safety cards.

They have the camera technology to provide the clear pictures you need, and can get a clear image of the smallest drainage locations with a 25 to 75mm colour camera with LCD lighting. Their mainline tractor cameras are used for inspecting council drains 100mm and upwards, so whether you're building, renovating or installing a new drain, or if there’s a blockage or any other issue, Drainage TV have a range of high-tech cameras to survey the problem.

Drainage Tv are experienced in providing information to architects, engineers. surveyors and councils so for more information on drainage cameras and pre- construction inspections please go to www.drainagetv.co.nz .