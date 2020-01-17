Eunice Taylor Look At The Importance of the Right Commercial Lighting

Lighting is an often overlooked, underappreciated aspect of your business. In reality, the importance of having the right commercial lighting is critical. Lighting can affect sales, security, employee productivity and more.

Lighting is also a big part of your indoor and outdoor security, and avoiding dark back rooms where employees can trip or be accosted is very important. Proper outdoor lighting is imperative for keeping your employees and customers safe as well. Different lighting types will require different fixtures, so you will need to select fixtures to support the tasks that will take place in that area.

For some industries, interactive lighting can be idea, and lighting that automatically adjusts for time of day or activity are trending. Also, it can be very practical for dressing rooms or similar types of areas to have lighting that customers can adjust.

So, investing in a professional to assist with your lighting design can be well worth it, as your lighting can impact your bottom line.

They offer a range of New Zealand made table lamps: ceramic lamps are custom made to order, in a variety of premier glazes or in any specified Resene/Dulux colour reference. Wood lamps have either a natural or stained finish and, for commercial lighting requirements, metal lamps can be powdercoated or electroplated to suit.

Eunice Taylor’s collaboration with Visual Comfort & Co. offers access to a vast collection of indent lighting available when stock allows. All the Visual Comfort designer lamps and shades are sold with specific codes to describe the different finishes, so to find out more about desk lamps NZ, floor lamps NZ and traditional lamp shades please go to https://www.eunicetaylor.co.nz .