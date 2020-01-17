Exhibition Hire's Case Studies Deliver the Goods

From roadshows, conferences, product launches to large exhibitions Exhibition Hire have the expertise and knowledge to design your floorplan, and offer solutions to all aspects of your event, and above all, they provide impeccable services to you the client. This month we look at a couple of case studies taken from their body of work in 2019.

2019 CINZ Meetings was another successful event for EHS and Coast Group, and this annual event saw EHS’s design team work long and hard on their concept for their ‘Recharge Lounge’.

They went for a classic concept of using height and space. Structurally the framework was made from Maxima with a mix of Acrylic and corflute panels to diffuse light and provide branding opportunities, as they wanted to showcase their new furniture, which was celebrated well with a mix of timbers finishes and natural plants.

Exhibition Hire accompanied all their products with some specialist lighting from their team at Show light and Power, with their ‘Hero’ piece on the floor created by their Carpet and Rug team. Guests had the ability to enjoy all this with a refreshing juice served up behind the Juice Bar with the custom made 2.6mm LED frontage.

The second case study concerns a renowned international brand who brought their expo to the ASB Showgrounds in Auckland for the first time, and Exhibition Hire Services were there as the main exhibition supplier providing shell scheme, furniture hire, flooring, event signage and more. The EHS Design and Build team stood out with some impressive custom-built stands, giving the expo that ‘wow factor’ as patrons walked through the halls. Their teams all worked well together to achieve what was described as an attractive and engaging event.

Working together with your organisation Exhibition Hire create the environment you need to command attention in today's increasingly competitive market. Their experience and diverse product range enable them to provide you with endless innovative ways to create exciting and unique solutions that can be delivered on time and within budget, so for more information on pavilion marquees and marquee hire please go to https://www.exhibitionhire.co.nz .