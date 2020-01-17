Good Electrical Advocate For a Fan This Summer

As we reach for the air-conditioning switch this summer, we may do well to hold fire, and consider a fan. It may sound a little old-fashioned, but Good Electrical think you should definitely think about having a fan installed, as opposed to heating up your electricity bill this summer by switching on the air con every time the temperature soars.

However, choosing the right ceiling fan can be tricky, when they come in a variety of different shapes and sizes, and Good Electrical have some advice about fans. Ceiling fans cool you by moving air around your body and making sweat evaporate. Unlike air conditioners, fans don’t affect the temperature of a room. Instead, they affect how the temperature feels to your body.

Also, something you may not know, you can use your ceiling fan year-round to circulate air by reversing the direction of the fan when the seasons change. In warmer months, a counter-clockwise spinning fan will feel like a pleasant breeze. In cooler months, a clockwise spinning fan will rotate the warm air trapped at the ceiling back down to the floor and make the room feel warmer.

When choosing a ceiling fan, you need to know the size of your room and the height of the ceiling. Then you can consider how many blades you want, what material you prefer, how many speeds you need and what type of motor. Then there are many other additional features - such as remote control, light, weatherproof and reversible rotation.

Also remember to turn off your fan. Your ceiling fan will only work while you’re in the room since fans don’t actually lower room temperature, so when you leave a room, turn off your ceiling fan to help reduce energy consumption.



You will need to have your fan installed by a qualified electrician, and the cost of installation will depend on the structure and architecture of the room and home.

If you’re unsure about which type of fan you should get, don’t you worry, Good Electrical are familiar with many different types of fan. Next month we will discuss additional features for your fan, so for more information on commercial electricians in Auckland, residential electricians and commercial electricians please go to www.aucklandelectrician.co.nz .