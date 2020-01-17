Nikau Group Case Study A Perfect Example of Deconstruction & Remediation Working in Tandem to Achieve Projecct Success

In February 2011 Nikau Group were contracted by the South Taranaki District Council to demolish the former Patea Freezing Works and remediate the site. According to the Council Report, “The Company demonstrated a high level of environmental performance and compliance with the resource consents. The monitoring indicated that demolition and remediation activities at the site did not cause any adverse environmental effects”

As Nikau recall, in 2008 the structure of the redundant patea freezing works was severely damaged by arson and the presence of asbestos and hazardous materials required strategic deconstruction, removal and remediation. For this project Nikau was nominated as a finalist in the Ministry of the Environment's National Environmental awards.

Always a contentious site for the local community and Iwi, the Patea Freezing Works, located on the Patea Harbour, had been redundant for over 10 years prior to the arson attack in 2008. The resulting mass contamination and destruction could no longer be ingored and Nikau was engaged by South Taranaki District Council after a vigorous contractor selection program, based on their ability to not only complete the deconstruction, but more importantly, the hazardous material removal and site remediation so the land could be returned to pasture.

The severity of damage, types and high levels of contamination onsite meant that every aspect of the works had to be conducted under exceptionally high health, safety and environmental standards. Works were conducted in conjunction with the client's nominated Envrionmental Consultant who was engaged to undertake extensive sampling and testing. A mobile laboratory was set up onsite so that samples could be analysed in a timely manner to reduce delays to the completion of the project.

Initial advice from environmental consultants required that all contaminated materials be taken offsite for disposal. However, utilising Nikau's own internal knowledge and expertise, much of the material (including soils) was able to be cleaned and remediated for reuse back onsite.

Despite the enormity of the task, the project was completed successfully ahead of schedule within eight months, and employment opportunities, including training was provided to the local community.