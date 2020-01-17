Go For a Smokefree 2020 With NZ Vapor

NZ Vapor would like to wish everyone a Happy (Smokefree) New Year, and would also like to help with some guidance on how to keep your New Year’s resolution to stop smoking. Millions of people around the world have taken up electronic cigarettes as a way to stop smoking, and as a result many of these vapers have stopped smoking for good.

Something about leaving an old year behind and looking ahead at the clean slate of a new one inspires most of us to try. We think about making lasting positive changes in our lives, and we do it with hope and enthusiasm. If you're planning to start the new year without a cigarette in your hand, set yourself up for success by learning what it takes to quit and what to expect from the process.

Every smoker is well acquainted with the gut-wrenching fear that comes when the day they've planned to quit smoking arrives. You're suddenly filled with doubt about whether quitting is a good idea. However, this is where electronic cigarettes come in. E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that work by heating a liquid into an aerosol that the user inhales and exhales, and many smokers find this to be the best way to stop smoking.

You can also consider starting a quit journal and make the first entry the list of reasons you have for quitting. Make a list of the pros and cons of smoking and use it for inspiration when you feel like giving up giving up! We have a way of believing what we tell ourselves over and over, and your journal will help you cement your goals and give you perspective on the progress you're making with cessation.

Water will help flush residual toxins out of your system and beat back cravings to smoke. When you're well-hydrated, you'll feel better in general, which is a plus when you're going through nicotine withdrawal. Similarly, with exercise. If you already have a daily exercise regimen, great. Keep it up. If not, start now. Choose something you enjoy doing, and you'll be more likely to stick with it. Not only will it help you minimise weight gain, exercise creates endorphins, it will give you a feel-good boost.

So, all the best for 2010, and don’t forget NZ Vapor only stock genuine, well known and trusted vaping products, so for more information on devices, eliquids and accessories please go to http://www.nzvapor.com/ .