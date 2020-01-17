TIMG Offering Affordable Solutions with eDiscovery Services

The Information Management Group is always striving to provide the best solutions when it comes to document management, storage, retrieval, and security, which is why they have established a cost-effective data retrieval solution called OpenDiscover.

OpenDiscover is a New Zealand hosted and owned data management software which functions similarly to a search engine. It is designed for organisations that possess a surplus of files and data, and who require instantaneous access to their electronic archives. Using the Open Discover software makes the document search and retrieval process easier and more efficient.

From full-text search to supporting up to 500TB of documents. OpenDiscover is an innovation that turns companies’ document archives into a valuable asset. Users just need to input a keyword from within a document or associated metadata and the programme will show all the results relating to the search term. The software can immediately access and search through word documents, emails, email attachments, spreadsheets, and PDFs. It is also capable of OCR, or Optical Character Recognition, wherein it can search text within images and scanned documents. The technology is highly beneficial to companies within the legal industry in need of advanced document search capabilities, and to any other industries that require efficient retrieval of important data.

While similar products have entered the market, no company has ever offered the solution with the same capabilities at a more reasonable price than TIMG.

To learn more, visit the TIMG website at: https://timg.co.nz/