Design and Fitouts Made Easy with Robyn Skeates Office Interiors

Businesses that need help with designing their commercial spaces will find that Robyn Skeates Office Interiors can responsibly guide them through every aspect of the design process. Robyn Skeates Office Interiors is an office furniture, design and fit out specialist, based in Auckland. They take pride in taking all the stress out of the design and construction of office furniture and space by offering reliable advice with their complete project management services.

They offer free on-site consultation to their clients to assess the current design, take measurements and get to know the brief. Once they are given the go ahead, they draw up different floor plans that allow their clients to choose what suits them best. With a focus on sustainability they take into account existing furniture, suggest new ones and customise the space completely to the needs of the client. After the ideal layout has been established, they provide firm quotes for the furniture and works involved.

Getting to know the business is at the heart of their design process. Robyn Skeates Office Interiors will get into what the business is trying to achieve and look for the most efficient ways to make work easier. With their floor plans they can help the business visualise the new interiors. The design palette helps the business visualise the finish, colours and materials ensuring satisfaction during each step of the creative process.

Whether it’s a complete office overhaul or if you just need to fit in a few extra people, their experienced team of designers can provide layout solutions to help make the best use of space. Office Interiors can design sophisticated spaces that can express the company values and work style. As project managers they oversee and coordinate everything from the construction, lighting installation, electrical, audio-visual, landscaping and any other special needs required for the specific design.

Robyn Skeates Office Interiors believes furniture is an integral part of successful office design. Their team provides unbiased knowledge and product recommendations from trusted suppliers in the market. They support quality New Zealand-made furniture for their custom designed solutions. The have furniture available for all office spaces that includes the reception area, workspaces, meeting and boardrooms to breakout zones and collaborative spaces.

For more information: https://www.officeinteriors.co.nz/

Robyn Skeates Office Interiors

Email : sales@officeinteriors.co.nz

Auckland CBD Office : 09-307-0501

North Shore Office : 09-444-9000