Renovation Builders Sees Growth In Renovation And New Build Work

Award-winning Renovation Builders aim to provide the best suited renovation and new construction solution, tailored to their client’s needs and budget. The company undertakes all types of renovation projects and oversees everything from design and build through to completion.

New Zealand is expecting a boom in new residential construction projects with the Government continuing to push forward to further grow the supply of houses. The National Construction Pipeline Report forecast national building and construction activity through to 31 December 2023, predicted dwelling consents are expected to increase year-on-year to a forecast high at 43,100 in 2023.

Housing consents have hit the highest level since 1974, according to the latest Statistics New Zealand’s report released recently. Auckland continued to show strong growth for the year to January with the number of new dwellings consented rising by 20 per cent, while Wellington was up 18 per cent.

The government is focused on supporting New Zealanders get into warm, dry homes and continues to work with the construction sector in providing the building systems needed to support this growth.

Particularly those considering a significant renovation can rely on the knowledge and creativity of Renovation Builders to transform their space. Their total package covers every aspect of the project irrespective of the size and budget. From concept plans, working drawings to council consent, Renovation Builders handle everything.

For those who are seeking a fresh approach to design or need unique solutions to tricky spaces, Renovation Builders can become their trusted advisor. The company prides itself on being able to build lasting relationships with their clients by offering quality products, skilled craftsmanship and exceptional customer service.

Renovation Builders can help determine the best solutions for the space whether it is new construction, remodel or retrofit. With their expertise clients can explore the possibilities and experience convenience, comfort, and aesthetics.

The design work of the renovation or new build project is crucial to the smooth execution of the project and Renovation Builders can work with either their architectural designer or a recommend one. They believe that a good relationship and collaboration between the client, draughting firm and themselves is critical to the success of the project. Being certified builders, they are able to resolve building design issues or unforeseen situations with their practical building knowledge.

Renovation Builders are an innovative, professional renovation company, committed to quality workmanship and complete customer satisfaction. From design to completion, the company strives to meet all their customer’s renovation needs, completing their projects on time and on budget.

