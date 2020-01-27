Start the New Year With a Shower Replacement From Bathroom Direct

Is your shower looking a bit tired? It is becoming more and more important to have a stylish looking bathroom, so it makes sense that if your shower is leaking or the tray is cracked is is time to get a shower replacement. Showers need to be replaced from time to time for many reasons, and Bathroom Direct will tell you that water damage from a leaking shower will only cause more damage and rot to your house.

A leaking shower is a common cause of ceiling damage or even collapsing ceilings, so a fast repair job is essential. It might not be obvious that your shower is leaking at first, but if you notice water stains on the ceiling below your bathroom, peeling paint in the bathroom, cracked or broken tiles in the shower, missing or broken grout, mouldy or swollen skirting boards, or a musty smell in the bathroom, you quite possible have a serious leak.

A shower that leaks into the wall or floor space goes far beyond being a simple nuisance to becoming a major issue that needs immediate attention. The damage caused by a leaking shower can be significant, so don’t wait around for a repair any longer than necessary.

When you don’t repair a leaking shower, you can end up with a much bigger disaster than you first imagined. All that water leaking behind the walls and into the stud spaces, underneath the floor of the shower, and into the ceiling (if the bathroom is on the second story), can cause untold damage to your home.

