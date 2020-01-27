Orthodontic Work From Primecare Dental the Leading Oral Health Experts in Auckland

Primecare Dental are the leading oral health experts in Auckland, providing top-quality alignment work for your teeth with their forward-thinking orthodontic solutions and comfortable orthodontic care. They will help you correct your alignment issues with minimal discomfort and maximised success.

Misalignment of teeth is a common problem in New Zealanders of all ages and is usually caused by genetic factors out of our control. Fortunately, orthodontic treatment such as braces, Invisalign, and other procedures can correct these problems, leading to a straighter smile.

Dental braces are devices used in orthodontics that align and straighten teeth and help position them with regard to a person's bite, while also aiming to improve dental health. Braces also fix gaps, and are often used to correct underbites, as well as malocclusions, overbites, open bites, deep bites, cross bites, crooked teeth, and various other flaws of the teeth and jaw. Braces can be either cosmetic or structural, and dental braces are often used in conjunction with other orthodontic appliances to help widen the palate or jaws and to otherwise assist in shaping the teeth and jaws.

The application of braces moves the teeth as a result of force and pressure on the teeth, with constant pressure which, over time, move teeth into the desired positions. Crowded teeth can cause more bacterial buildup, leading to dental decay and gum disease, and also misalignment of teeth can lead to pain or discomfort in the jaws, headaches, and even impairment of speech.

