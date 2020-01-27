Real Dentistry Say the New Year is A Good Time to Attend to Regular Teeth Maintenance

We have all made New Year’s resolutions, and don’t always stick to them, but Real Dentistry ask people to consider thinking about a regular teeth cleaning programme by visiting their Dental Hygienist. Dentists everywhere recommend coming in for a professional dental cleaning, every six months for optimal dental health, and the truth is that there is more to the visit to the dentist than just getting your teeth cleaned. There are specific things that both the hygienist and the dentist do that benefit your dental health, and to help everyone understand the importance of professional cleanings, here is an explanation of what happens during a typical visit.

Your dental hygienist can remove most of the stains that dull and discolor your teeth, so you’ll be left with a brighter, whiter smile, and having your teeth cleaned can prevent gum disease, which leads to early tooth loss. Professional dental cleanings give your dentist and/or hygienist an opportunity to compare the state of your oral health to that of previous visits. If you’re moving in the wrong direction, immediate intervention can put you back on track. Regular check-ups and dental cleanings help prevent and resolve persistent bad breath.

A strong link exists between cardiovascular disease and gum disease, and because getting your teeth cleaned twice a year helps prevent gum disease, it can also reduce your chances of potentially deadly heart attacks and strokes. During a professional dental cleaning, it’s easy for your dentist to detect early signs of problems such as broken fillings and fractures.

Regular visits to a dental hygienist will help prevent bad breath and gum disease, and Real Dentistry recommend having your teeth and gums professionally cleaned every six months to prevent the build up of tartar and plaque. As they say, "People who maintain good oral hygiene and see a dentist regularly are far more likely to have healthy teeth and gums"