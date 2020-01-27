Have MagicSeal Install Retrofit Double Glazing in the New Year

Retrofit Double Glazing is the process of installing an acrylic panel magnetically to the inside of your existing single glazing. The process is clean and quick and once fitted, unnoticeable. MagicSeal’s Retrofitted Double-Glazed Panel creates a thermal barrier between the single pane of glass and the acrylic, which is attached with a base magnetic seal and can be removed easily and cleaned.

The panel is installed internally onto existing window frames and there is no disruption to existing glass. It is 11 times stronger than glass and does not shatter, and is manufactured from premium quality acrylic sheet and strong quality magnets from Europe.

Whether you have timber or aluminium windows, MagicSeal can apply their unique double glazing units to any shape and size single pane window. It is worthwhile considering installing MagicSeal's retrofit double glazing to your existing windows to help keep your home warmer in winter and cooler in summer.

Acrylic prevents the transfer of temperature eight times better than glass. In winter when your heating is on you will notice your home heats up quicker and stays warmer for longer when the heating gets switched off. Similarly, in summer

time expect the cool air-conditioned air to remain in your home and not dissipate through your single glazed windows, again staying cooler even when you've switched off the heat pump/air conditioning.

The cost savings alone from keeping your home more comfortable will result in a significant decrease in energy bills and an increase in warmth in winter and cooling in summer. The investment will be worthwhile for a warmer, drier, healthier home with lower energy costs and better insulation.

There are many advantages to retrofitting double glazing, including better thermal insulation, increased warmth in winter, UV protection in summer, reduced condensation, outside noise reduction and reduced energy costs, so for more information on retrofit double glazing NZ, magnetic insect screens and insect screens please go to https://www.magicseal.com .