More About PC Rentals' Team

Over the last few months we have been featuring the important people who make up the team at PC Rentals, who with their 26 years’ experience, will get you the best IT rental solution for your business or event, and this month we meet James and Daniel.

James says, “As the manager of the Wellington branch, my role is quite varied. I am in charge of customer service, providing quotes, technical assistance, assembling and disassembling Audio Visual equipment as well as computer hardware installation.

I enjoy what I do because it gives me a sense of responsibility. No day is ever the same and I get to visit different places and meet new people. When I’m not at work I like spending time with my family doing indoor and outdoor activities.

And Daniel reports as follows: “Hi, my name is Daniel. I am an IT Technician at PC Rentals. My duties include preparation of equipment for jobs, troubleshooting I.T problems for clients as well as optimising our equipment for future rentals. A huge part of my job is installing a wide variety of IT gear at shows, exhibitions and conferences, from LEDs TVs to laptops and printers. I would say I play a vital role within the Auckland team as a member who is ready to go out on jobs or stay back at base to help out where it is needed, even to Wellington or Christchurch when required.

I have worked in many industries and can honestly say that IT is where my interest and dedication lies. I have been with PC Rentals since 2016 and have been enjoying my time immensely. After work I like to spend time with my wife and son. I also enjoy playing music and a LOT of gaming.”

You can make your business or event a success without paying the high capital costs of high tech equipment by renting IT hardware from PC Rentals, so for more information on projector hire, trade show display stands and hire tablets please go to www.pcrentals.co.nz .