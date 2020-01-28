All Round Safety Looks at Non-compliance Regarding Emergency Eyewashes

All Round Safety explain that before we had an appropriate Australian/ New Zealand standard for emergency eyewashes to refer to (AS4775:2007), eyewashes consisted of a wonderful contraption which was activated by placing your forehead on a black bar which opened a valve and water would come shooting out of a series of holes in the eyewash unit. It all sounds good on paper, but in reality, the water shoots out at such velocity that any foreign material in your eyes is likely to be blasted out the back of your head!

These eyewashes do not comply in the following specifications:

Low velocity flow rate that is non-injurious to the user

Nozzles shall be protected from airborne contaminants

Delivers a suitable eyewash pattern as specified in AS4775

Eyewash pattern between 83.8cm and 134.6cm from the floor

Valve actuator is easy to locate and readily accessible by the user

As All Round Safety say, “If we’re being generous, we’d call this eyewash “Old Skool” or “Retro”, however if we’re being WorkSafe, we would call it “non-compliant” and potentially dangerous”. Unfortunately, despite this they come across these eyewashes all too often in New Zealand workplaces. So, if your industrial worksite has one of more of these relics of the past you need to investigate what a compliant eyewash looks like.

The Guardian G1750P is a wall mounted eye/face wash with hand operated actuator that delivers a soft flow of aerated water to the eyes and face. The pattern ensures both eyes and face can be flushed, while your hands remain free to hold open your eyelids. The stay-on valve means you can get the recommended 15-minute flush before actively turning off the valve. Each spray head has a flip-top dust cover that automatically opens when the flow begins, internal flow control and filter to remove impurities from the water flow.

What’s more each unit comes with a compliant identification sign to place on the wall above the eyewash, and for more information on wet weather gear NZ and safety apparel please go to https://www.allroundsafety.co.nz .