New Year - an Ideal Time to Celebrate the Team of Women at Anthem Homes

The New Year seems like a good time to celebrate the women who work at Anthem Homes. Every Anthem home has a rich contribution from their talented and committed group of women, and not one of Anthem Homes builds would be possible without their contribution.

This group includes Kerina – the Concept Draughtsperson, who has the important role of translating clients’ wishes into house plan concepts, which later become their physical homes. She possesses the ability to ensure that the concepts comply with the myriad of complicated and convoluted rules and requirements for building.

Aimee is Anthem Homes Estimator, and ensures all costing is correct and available for clients when building their dream home. She is responsible for maintaining pricing tools and engaging with suppliers and trades to ensure we get the best deals.

Client Services is overseen by Claire, who ensures clients have someone to talk to about any changes needed. She also coordinates with two in-house consultants, ensuring that by the time the house is ready to be built, all the information is there and available for the Project Managers.

Alice, the Project Coordinator, keeps everyone (from suppliers to the Project Managers) in a straight line, making sure materials and services are delivered on time. Alice also helps the rest of the team in times of need.

Last, but not least, is Steph, Sales Manager, who ensures those building in the Waikato know and understand all about the quality of an Anthem Home build and the excellent service provided by all the Anthem staff.

“There are many more women worth a special mention who have also made large contributions to Anthem Homes and its growth over the years, we are grateful for their significant efforts. Our strong people-orientated culture is why our clients achieve their dream home, whilst ensuring they get the best value for money.

“We build homes that suit the needs, budget, and style of our clients. We are people working with people to ensure our clients receive a home built with excellence, quality and care.”

To ensure you are the next lucky home owner to experience the exceptional value of an Anthem Homes quality home please visit https://anthemhomes.co.nz/