Making the 2021 Financial Year the Best Yet With GoFi8ure

Most business owners would agree that the best accounting situation is wherein their financial statements are managed properly and tax returns are filed timely – all without expending long hours. With GoFi8ure, even small businesses can accomplish their mandatory, lengthy to-do lists without mentally taxing themselves with all the demands of financial management.

GoFi8ure ensures entrepreneurs a fast and efficient way of handling accounting tasks before starting the 2021 financial year.

Working alongside trained accountants, businesses’ administrative tasks and expenditures are cut in half. GoFi8ure can professionally take care of one’s invoicing, bank and cashbook reconciliation, GST, financial records management, expenses and creditor management, wages, periodic management accounts, and annual accounts for tax returns.

It is legally required for New Zealand businesses to file their tax summaries for the income earned within the previous financial year. And, understandably, even small businesses will lack the capacity and time to do these themselves. As reliable tax agents, GoFi8ure can take care of one’s filing requirements to make sure tax returns are filed on or before the expected date of filing.

More than just filing tax returns, GoFi8ure is capable to provide businesses valuable administration knowledge. As a Xero partner, GoFi8ure offers one-on-one Xero and bookkeeping training to businesses wherever they are located. GoFi8ure can travel to Wellington, Hutt Valley, Wairarapa, Auckland, and Dunedin for the one-one-one training using real-life data while also providing cloud-based services nationwide for those who are farther away.

Xero training is customised to suit a business’ specific requirements. This allows businesses to remain hands-on when it comes to running the business smoothly this coming financial year.

To learn more, visit the GoFi8ure website at https://gofi8ure.co.nz/