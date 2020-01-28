Get Custom Branded Products Delivered to Your Door with Labels Plus

Labels Plus, a division of Packaging Products, is offering a range of solutions to customers. These range from simple, low cost self-adhesive paper labels to full colour, photo quality product labels with an intricate custom shape, cost effective engraved plastic signs to attention grabbing laser cut 3D signage, full colour resin finished name badges and resin domed labels.

Labels Plus specialises in the short run production of product labels and custom stickers for small and medium sized businesses throughout New Zealand. They can help brands grab attention, deliver their message and stay visible with custom stickers, name badges, and signage. Using the latest technology Labels Plus can offer a fast turnaround cost effective solution for almost any application with minimal or no setup costs. The product range includes full colour labels, name badges, resin domed labels, budget labels, barcode and QR code labels, shipping and dangerous goods labels, custom signage, engraved products and services, and fire security, mimic and control panels.

Name badges from Labels Plus are an ideal way to give a company and staff that extra-professional look. Other options from Labels Plus include Resin Domed Labels in full colour that is self-adhesive labels coated in a protective layer of clear resin. These are perfect for when businesses need a classy, durable yet cost effective way to brand a product. Budget labels from Labels Plus are printed using what is known as thermal transfer technology. These come in a maximum of four printed colours.

Clients can specify their requirements via a quotation form that is found on most product pages on the website. After completing the quote process, clients are provided with a reference code that they can use to place an order. After the order is placed, clients can send in the print ready artwork. The artwork must meet specifications detailed on the artwork and design page. LabelsPlus can also help with artwork if needed. Upon receipt of the artwork, LabelsPlus can provide an invoice for payment once payment has been received they can schedule the order for production. Production normally takes up to five business days from receipt of payment.

For more information, Packaging Products can be contacted on 0508 334 466 or visit https://www.packagingproducts.co.nz/