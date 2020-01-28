Service Mobility Equipment at Walk on Wheels

Walk on Wheels Auckland showroom has a wide range of quality mobility equipment that can be bought or rented. They also provide service and repair services for most of their equipment at their onsite workshop.

Walk on Wheels are major importers of their own branded products and sole distributorship agencies for many products. They import containers of new products to the New Zealand market from high quality manufacturers from Sweden, United Kingdom, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia. They also stock LITEWAY scooters, CTM scooters, INVACARE scooters and PRIDE.

Walk on Wheels are well known for their mobility scooters, wheelchairs, walkers, remote control lift chairs and walking aids. They are also increasingly being recognised as specialists with a wide and growing range of daily living aids, simple tools to take the struggle out of daily chores. Walk on Wheels can provide repair quotes prior to commencing any servicing work on mobility equipment. They can also modify equipment to suit individual needs.

Being a one-stop-shop at Walk on Wheels their sales and rentals are backed with onsite service and repairs. Walk on Wheels products come with full warranties. ​If equipment repairs are required due to wear and tear, repairs can be done at the in-store workshop. ​The company can also modify and adapt a large range of equipment, and can even work with items like cars. Their in house service team also works with clients even if they have bought the product from another store.

Walk on Wheels have knowledgeable, friendly staff that can visit clients with a selection of the products so that they can ensure how they work in the home. They can deliver and pick up throughout the greater Auckland region and freight smaller products nationwide. The staff at Walk on Wheels can provide trusted advice that makes sure their clients have the right products for their needs.

Walk On Wheels can be contacted on 0800 66 67 68, (09) 525 6481 or info@walkonwheels.co.nz​. For more information, visit https://www.walkonwheels.co.nz/ or their showroom at 770 Great South Road, Penrose, Auckland.