Summer Talk With Girl Next Door

If you are fortunate enough to be out enjoying New Zealand’s warm weather this summer, you will want to hear the ‘summer talk’ from Girl Next Door, including some great bargains in shoes and slides, and of course your favourite top from Tuesday, the Bernadine Top Yellow Daisy, down from $179 to $119. Brought back due to popular demand, the Bernadine top has floaty batwing ¾ sleeves, with wide hem detail and rib trim at the neck for a casual touch.

Girl Nex Door also have glitter slides in By Minx shoes for $40, perfect for pool side fun, which you can pair with your bathing costume and Kimono - hello summer!

The Celebrity slide is part of the Minx'Summer Fun' range! Decked with rhinestones on the last and a suede upper, this slide is beautifully molded for comfort with ultimate arch support. Also, stay in fashion with the Haven Mule sandal in leopard/tan. Chic, easy and affordable, this is a great way to wear the new favourite colour – leopard!

Girl Next Door say that Alaska Tees are now all in stock. Everybody loves t-shirts; you can wear them casually or dress them up. Sports luxe is one of the biggest trends of the past few years, and Alaska Tees are taking that trend to new levels. Alaska Tees prints are designed by three very talented in-house graphic designers and are printed right here in New Zealand. Vogue tees and Alaska Tees are now stocked at Girl Next Door Fashion Queenstown.

Finally, you can’t go past the fabulous Stella & Gemma Leopard print sweater, perfect for those cooler nights to go perfectly with your jeans or a pair of trackies. This sweater has a rounded neckline and is cuffed at the sleeves, length down to the hips in a versatile white.

Shop the latest fashion trends in jeans, shoes, basics, blouses, dresses, jackets and accessories at Girl Next Door, and for more information on Wish clothing NZ and Augustine clothing please go to https://girlnextdoor.co.nz .