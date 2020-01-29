Re:Vision Only Vision Correction Centre With Z-LASIK Procedure

Re:Vision has exciting news for all Kiwis; a piece of world class technology, the ZEIMER FEMTO LDV™ Z6 Swiss made Laser, has arrived. This remarkable advanced technology brings a new level of accuracy and speed to their all-laser Z-LASIK procedures, a first for New Zealand patients.

Re:Vision is the only vision correction centre to combine the FEMTO LDV Z6 laser with the Schwind Amaris 1050RS laser for all-laser Z-LASIK procedures. Demonstrated clinical results show that Z-LASIK is the safest, most accurate and most advanced LASIK procedure in New Zealand (data on file).

The new ZEIMER FEMTO LDV Z6 utilises extremely fast, short pulses of light, creating the corneal flap (the first step of the LASIK procedure) in only a few seconds. Due to its speed, less energy is delivered into the eye, enhancing the overall safety of the procedure.



The lower energy and increased speed also reduces the chance of any complications during treatment, and faster healing, for clearer vision, and benefits include increased safety. The energy per pulse delivered is a 90% reduction when compared to other femtosecond lasers results in improved patient comfort, and reduced inflammation and light sensitivity. It also provides greater precision, and shorter procedure times. There is also less chance of dry eye, and the unique bubble treatment pattern creates an incredibly smooth treatment surface, leading to a faster recovery time.

Compared to conventional lasers, Z-LASIK IntraLase bubbles do not overlap, leaving tissue bridges between the bubbles. The tissue bridges need to be broken in order to lift the flap. This results in a less than perfect surface for treatment. With the Z-LASIK method, the flap is elegantly created by applying millions of laser spots in seconds, which are accurate within one hundredth of a millimetre. This results in a safer, less invasive approach to the initial step of the laser vision correction process.

Finally, a unique feature of the FEMTO LDV Z6 is the level of control, which allows Re:Vision’s surgeons to personalise the exact size, thickness and depth of the initial flap for each patient, so for more information on laser vision correction, lasik and cataract surgery cost please go to https://www.revision.nz .