Experience PHIX with Vape Merchant's Trade-In Offer

New Zealand’s leading retailer Vape Merchant has a free trade-in offer available in stores for those interested in a new vape device. Vape Merchant will accept any working vape device (not sold by Vape Merchant) and trade it in for a free PHIX Starter Kit. The vape starter kit includes one PHIX rechargeable device, USB charger cable and one flavour pod of your choice.

PHIX is a simple and satisfying vaping device that is designed for smokers. Easy to use with no spit back or crackle and a rapid 30-minute charge PHIX is everything you need to make the switch from smoking. There are 3 pod strength options with the regular strength pod containing 5% nicotine, the mild strength pod containing 1.8% nicotine and the no nicotine pod. PHIX is available in eleven satisfying flavours that includes Original Tobacco, Cool Mango, Cool Grape, Blue Raspberry, Spearmint, Ice Tobacco, Mint (Menthol), Hard Strawberry, Cool Melon, Butterscotch Tobacco and Tobacco Custard.

PHIX’s revolutionary fast charge function means it only takes 30 minutes from low battery to full charge. The PHIX devices comes with a 12-month warranty from the date of retail purchase by the original purchaser.

Vape Merchant has everything one loves about PHIX in a new single-use, disposable device – PHIX Mini. It requires no charging. Each single-use device contains 5% nicotine and is available in Cool Grape, Mint, Cool Melon, and Original Tobacco flavours.

Vape Merchant ensures their products are industry tested. The flavours are designed to be compliant with world-leading regulations established for e-cigarettes by the European Union and are made with the highest-quality nicotine. All their devices and e-liquids are manufactured in quality facilities – ensuring the practices and guidelines recommended by agencies that control authorisation and licensing of e-cigarette related products are adhered to. Customers can choose premium e-liquids at Vape Merchant. Vape Merchant has nine stores nationwide. Products contain nicotine, you must be 18 years or over to shop online or in a Vape Merchant store.

For more information, Vape Merchant can be contacted on 0800 11 5757 or to shop online or for store locations visit https://www.vapemerchant.nz/