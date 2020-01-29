Overcoming Alcohol Dependency with Brief Intervention Counselling

New Zealand has long had issues with drinking culture. According to statistics, around 800 deaths over the past year between ages 0-79 were attributable to alcohol.

Excessive drinking or dependence on alcohol is considered a serious problem, not just here in New Zealand, but also all over the world. Excessive drinking can lead to physical accidents, but can also have a detrimental effect on one’s personal mental health, which can lead to a downward spiral of behavioural changes.

Alcohol abuse in general can take a serious toll on how one’s brain works, as it can cause disruption to mood and behavioural changes, making it hard to think clearly, and difficult to self-assess or seek help. In the presence of all these threats, people are encouraged to get the necessary assistance they need to recover fully and overcome alcohol dependency.

Winchester Counselling offers alcohol dependence treatment to help people who are struggling with alcohol use, through brief intervention counselling. A brief intervention is an evidence-based, structured conversation about alcohol consumption.

Andrew Winchester employs brief intervention to motivate clients to consider changing drinking behaviours, and motivate them for change, to reduce the risk of harm, and lead a more productive life.

Through his counselling skills and methods, Andrew Winchester can help clients reduce or even completely stop their use of alcohol, by getting to the root of the problem, identifying why the use started, and dealing with the after-effects the addiction has caused.

