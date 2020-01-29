Vaptio Wall Crawler is the Perfect On-The-Go Vape

One of New Zealand’s leading vape store Big Vape is selling the Vaptio Wall Crawler along with a free liquid for a great price of NZD 79. The Vaptio Wall Crawler 80W TC Starter Kit provides a highly advanced, compact vape system with 80W of maximum power and full temperature control suite to pair with the ergonomic Throne Sub-Ohm Tank.

The Wall Crawler 80W Box Mod with the eye-catching spider-inspired design has a compact single 18650 chassis device with full color 1.3" OLED Display and stealth firing button. The internal chipset provides rapid firing time, equipped with temperature control settings ranging from TCR adjustments and normal smart vaping modes. Included in each set is the Throne Sub-Ohm Tank Tank, featuring a well-balanced dynamic range with 2mL juice reservoir, precision airflow control, threaded top-fill system, and the Throne Coil System.

The Big Vape store offers an unmatched vaping experience. Alongside the vape devices, the company trades finest quality e-liquids, accessories and special flavours like menthol, watermelon, gold and more. The store offers a range of products at affordable prices.

The Vaptio Wall Crawler is compact enough to easily fit in the pocket, but it can also accommodate tanks and RDAs up to 26.5 mm in diameter with no overhang and comes packed with advanced features like multiple curve modes, menu themes, and language selection.

Big Vape only sells high quality certified products. The store supplies e-liquids, vape devices and accessories. They can help clients find the right nicotine level, the right device, and help make the transition from smoking into vaping as smooth as possible.

Big Vape stocks a wide range of vape devices but for new starters it is essential to make the transition slowly. As these devices range in complexity, it’s entirely possible to accidentally get an advanced model of vape device right from the get-go. Big Vape believes that while vaping is generally intuitive, users may find that an intermediate device is a good fit right from the beginning. However, jumping too high on the learning curve can make getting into vaping a struggle for some. Even beginner devices are complex and nuanced. Therefore it is essential to research before you buy, Big Vape offers expert advice to all type of vape users.

For more information on vape accessories nz, vape kits nz, to buy e liquid online and more, visit https://www.bigvape.co.nz/