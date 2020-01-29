Creating Wealth Through Property with Williams Corporation

Residential property developer Williams Corporation has opened registrations for their free investment seminar in Wellington. The seminar takes place at Grand Mecure Wellington, 345 The Terrace, Te Aro on February 5th from 6 pm to 8 pm. The seminar is perfect for people thinking about investing in property.

To accommodate the popularity of their property seminars Williams Corporation directors are travelling between Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland in the first week of the month to discuss using property as a vessel for wealth creation. The event in Christchurch takes place on Tuesday, 4th February at Crowne Plaza. The Auckland event takes place on Thursday 6th February at Sofitel Auckland Viaduct.

Williams Corporation is one of Christchurch's largest new home builders. The directors of the company will share their investment do's and dont's. From investing in old homes, flipping properties, Air BnB, building homes and property development the seminar will cover a wide range of topics. Other subjects that will be covered include leveraging equity in an existing home, finding the right property, new build vs. pre-existing builds, current economic overview and cultural shifts. The event begins at 6pm with drinks, nibbles and networking at the Grand Mecure Wellington.

On further news from Williams Corporation, thy have just released beautiful townhouses to market, all on fee simple titles at 42 Cambridge Terrace, Lower Hutt. A mixture of one and two bedroom units, the price starts from $489,000.

Another Christchurch development that has been released is at 01 and 205 Salisbury Street there are 28 - one and two bedroom townhouses on fee simple titles. The one bedroom units start from $420,000 and two bedroom units from $490,000.

Clients benefit from the hands-on expertise of Williams Corporation that includes all land purchases, developments and sales. They offer the attention to detail and care you would expect from a small business. The company directors personally meet with investors, home buyers and businesses to talk strategy, give advice and help find the most suitable properties for sale.

Williams Corporation are property developers with a difference, aiming to build a better, more liveable New Zealand that everyone can enjoy. For more information: https://www.williamscorporation.co.nz/ .