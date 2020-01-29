Remunerating Your Employees With the Help of Bartercard

Did you know that Bartercard’s benefits can be used to incentivise performance within your talented team? Bartercard’s cashless currency is becoming a popular choice for employers to incentivise their employees, rewarding additional bonuses and providing staff gifts. In this article Bartercard explain why more and more New Zealand businesses are turning to Bartercard to supplement their workers’ compensation.

For a start, trade dollars can be used to purchase gifts, allowing business owners to conserve that all-important cash, and employees are now being gifted dinners out, accommodation, travel options, and Bartercard gift cards which can be used at thousands of merchants nationwide.

Trade dollars can also serve as an employee bonus for workers, and can act as an incentive scheme for your employees. You can also offer them as a gift card, amounting to T$100 or T$500. Businesses can also set up each employee with a staff card, and you can pay a certain percentage of their salary in trade dollars. This is a great way to motivate your workers to keep your business successful. They can use the trade dollars the same way as you would, to access other goods and services, in accordance with their personal preferences. They’re free to choose where to personally spend their trade dollars without touching their cash.

However, Bartercard isn’t just a B2B benefit; it helps to improve people’s lifestyles with purchases they may not necessarily be able to afford themselves, or might not otherwise think about purchasing. With Bartercard’s new loyalty rewards program, bRewards. https://www.bartercard.co.nz/Members+Information/brewards.html, there’s even more reason to join the network with exclusive offers that not only reward your business, they reward your family and you. With options in Building & Construction, Hospitality & Tourism, Manufacturing & Production, as well as Retail & Professional Services, bRewards offers exciting opportunities to turn trade dollars into just what your employees need.

If you’re interested to find out how Bartercard can benefit your business by providing incentives to your employees, saving cash, and gaining rewards by introducing new members to the network, and to find out more about bRewards and loyalty rewards programs please go to www.bartercard.co.nz .