Bookabin NZ Have Some Great Ideas For Your New Year Rubbish Problem

For all your cleanup, home renovation or construction waste disposal needs this summer, skip companies can provide the service you require. However, before you go ahead and book a skip for all your Christmas and New Year's rubbish, and before you throw everything into the skip, think about whether it is recyclable.

There is sure to be a large percentage of your holiday rubbish that can be sorted, for instance bottles, cans, paper and cardboard, and if you have a compost bin, all your leftover food. Some organisations will even take away items for free!

Bookabin NZ have a few more friendly tips this summer. While the weather is so warm, with longer hours of daylight, how about organising your community to give your local school, college, community hall or sports club a good clean-up? It’s a great way to give back to your local community and bring people together, and afterwards you can always invite everyone back for a sausage sizzle and a beer and make some new friends!

Bookabin also have an answer to the question, “How do you stop other people from using your skip bin”? They advise lighting up the skip with a security light or motion sensitive light, and covering your skip with a tarpaulin to stop those after dark skip raiders!

Also, if possible, have your skip located in your driveway, or even better, get in first! Filling your skip up quickly can be a very effective deterrent. Finally, if you require your skip bin to be placed on concrete there is a chance that it may leave a stain behind or scrape your concrete. The best practice is to cover the concrete with a tarp or piece of plywood measuring at least 4.2m long x 1.8m wide (for a 9m skip).

When ordering a skip bin online, look for competitive prices. For more information on skip bin services, research available options in your area.