NZ Blinds Say Sunscreen Roller Blinds Ideal For New House Builds

With new house builds being more conscious these days of environmental issues, and of providing sustainable housing, NZ Blinds see their Sunscreen roller blinds as being ideal in that they limit the amount of sun coming into the home. They are made with a see through fabric that blocks up to 95% of the sun’s rays.

Sunscreen blinds keep sunlight out and prevent your home or office from getting too bright. They are decidedly effective at minimising the transfer of heat from outdoors in, and during the summer, interior spaces with sunscreen blinds will be much more comfortable because the blinds block most of the heat and minimise the glare of the sun.

With Sunscreen roller blinds, you are free to enjoy your view without worrying about excessive heat or UV rays. Not only do these indoor blinds keep your home or office more comfortable, but they also make it less expensive to cool.

The use of Sunscreen roller blinds on hot summer days can help reduce the interior temperature of the space. The blinds allow minimal heat inside, so the indoor temperature remains cooler and more stable throughout the day and night, even making it easier to get a good night’s sleep. This insulating ability reduces the need for air conditioning on even the hottest days.

Because Sunscreen blinds reduce heat and light from the sun, they help you regulate your indoor temperature and lessen the need for air conditioning. This is significantly beneficial to the environment because it reduces emissions in the atmosphere caused by air conditioners. This advantage makes sunscreen blinds an environmentally-friendly, responsible choice.

Sunscreen blinds are highly cost-effective in the long run because of their many advantages. They also come in many different shapes, sizes, and styles to suit any existing décor, and can be customised for a truly unique and personalised look.

Because sunscreen blinds block the sun's glare and filter out UV light, they can significantly extend the life of your furniture and upholstery. NZ Blinds Sunscreen blinds are manufactured to your custom measurements by top New Zealand and international manufacturers.