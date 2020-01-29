Zorilla Products Now Available in Pape'ete on Tahiti

Zorilla, a premier distributor of various men’s skincare and grooming products, is pleased to announce an addition to their stockist community. Natural Shop Tahiti has officially come on board as an official stockist for Zorilla in Pape’ete on Tahiti. Pape’ete is the capital city of French Polynesia and is located on the northwest coast of Tahiti.

Natural Shop Tahiti is a specialty store providing natural health and beauty products from New Zealand, Australia and France. They sell everything from menstrual underwear, natural bath soaps, Ayurvedic incense, steel straws, and healthy smoothies. The organic shop has decided to add in Zorilla products into the mix of natural products.

The announcement comes after Natural Shop Tahiti ordered multiple stocks of Zorilla products particularly stocking up on the Zorilla solid colognes. The Zorilla solid cologne is an easy-to-carry, moisturising solid cologne formulated to help men smell fresh all day. It comes in two variants that were inspired by Paco Rabanne’s Invictus and I Million. The scents are longer lasting than liquid cologne and they come in pocket sizes, making it ideal for travel use.

The locally-made solid cologne is made from New Zealand beeswax and shea butter and does not contain any alcohol that can cause skin irritations. It retails for only $24.90 a piece.

Zorilla has also developed a totally natural cologne based on essential oils, as well as a range of natural deodorants containing essential oils and probiotics, in three variations. They are the only grooming brand to do so. This brings the range to four colognes and three deodorants total.

Apart from creating their one-of-a-kind products, Zorilla is also an exclusive distributor for MMUKMAN Make Up and Skincare. The botanical skincare range from MMUK is packed with vitamins, collagen, aloe, and avocado to achieve youthful-looking skin. Zorilla is also a proud distributor of Marramco shaving products, which are 100% organic.

Today, customers can find Zorilla products in New Zealand, Australia, Tahiti in French Polynesia.

To learn more, visit the Zorilla website at https://zorillabrand.com/