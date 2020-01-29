Buyers Beware! Ilse Evans Says House Prices Tipped to Hit 7 Per Cent This Year

The Auckland property market turned last September, helping drive a national month-on-month rise in home prices of 1.4 per cent, but greater price rises could be on the horizon. Westpac's economists are tipping house price growth to accelerate this year, and believe home prices could rise 7 per cent in 2020.

Figures published by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) show the median price paid for an Auckland home in September was $848,000.

Homebuyers faced a record national median house price of $597,000 at the end of September, up from $560,000 at the end of September last year.

Harcourt’s Ilse Evans says, “If you look at the number of sales in the Hauraki area recently, there were a lot! This is endorsed by Bindi Norwell of Real Estate.Co on the 13th December. “In Auckland, the number of properties sold in November increased by 8.7% year-on-year (to 2,335 up from 2,148) – the highest number of residential properties sold for 18 months and the highest number of properties sold in the month of November since November 2015”

Ilse says she has two new listings starting in February, and her guess is that the strong buyer interest, high sales numbers and good prices will continue into early next year. She also says she can’t predict the latter part of the year when the election looms though, and concludes, “Better to sell earlier in the year is my thinking”.

Ilse provides a level of service second to none, presenting all of your open homes personally, doing all the follow-up and buyer engagement, and is totally focused on tracking all details of your sale, with the assistance of her Executive Assistant, Shelley Duncan, so for more information on selling my house Belmont, selling my house Takapuna and selling my house please go to http://www.ilseevans.co.nz .