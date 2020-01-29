Backdoor Surf Shop Sponsor of the Biggest Skate Event in NZ

Skateboarding communities can look forward to another epic day of shredding at the Mangawhat Bowl Jam Skate event on the 8th of February 2020, with a day of four-wheeled fun, with Backdoor fronting as the presenting sponsor. This is without a doubt the biggest skate event in New Zealand where you will witness some of the finest skateboarding in the Southern Hemisphere.

This year skateboarders are ready to take over the world-class Mangawhai Bowl once again, with a line-up of the best skateboarders from around the country and abroad. As 2020 is on track to be the biggest Mangawhai Bowl Jam yet, you can expect to see the best transition skaters in New Zealand go head to head for a chance to take out the biggest bowl skating event in the country, so get your tickets now!

This year, on January 6th to 11th, the Health 2000 National Surfing Championships are being held in Dunedin. This consists of a Men and Women Open, Under 18, 16 and 14, Over 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55, 60, Men and Women Longboard, Under 18 Longboard, Stand Up Paddleboard Men and Women, Surfing and Technical Races, Kneeboard, Bodyboard and Adaptive. Entries open in November, so get in early for this popular event.

Don’t’ forget Palmerston North surf people, your new Backdoor store opened last month so get in for all your summer surf needs, and also don’t forget to shop for jandals, shorts, hats, swimwear etc – everything you need is at your local Backdoor Surf Shop.

As New Zealand’s largest authentic surf, skate and streetwear store, Backdoor is committed to finding you the best apparel and their surf hardware program is the best in the country. If your dream board isn’t in stock, chances are you can custom order it through your local Backdoor store or online, and for more information on firewire surfboards and Billabong NZ please go to https://www.backdoor.co.nz .