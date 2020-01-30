Casa Consulting Group Rebrand to 'The DESIGNFIRE'

With their rebranding currently undergoing at present, Casa Consulting shows their unique combined expertise taking on more commercial works. - new commercial or commercial renovation and fit-out work. Casa Consulting Group are experts in fire engineering design that is essential in any commercial works where they can provide early compliance advice.

Along with this, it is noted that they also successfully completed numerous residential development works - such as terrace housing development. Casa Consulting Group offers a free initial feasibility check for your development, immediate cost estimation and fire engineering and passive fire design solution. They offer a stand-alone expert advice role service or multi-disciplinary consulting approach.

Regarding commercial renovation, they are experts at dealing with existing buildings and know how to correctly apply the building code in the case of existing buildings. Plus, their background experience with council regulatory team helps considerably.

Casa Consulting follows a multi-disciplinary design approach, which is their value proposition for medium size commercial and residential architecture. This saves the client time and is a more integrated design approach, resulting in less contingency during the design process. They are especially effective with commercial architecture where fire engineering design plays an important role, and are able to provide expert advice from the early stage of the project, unlike other consultants.

Casa Consulting is architects with a different approach, with a truly integrated way of working, delivering high quality, effective, and inspiringly built space. As they say, “Design is where science and art break-even”. They offer a complete and integrated package to their clients, providing expert collaboration, innovation and craftsmanship.

Their maxim is, “Your design delivered. Process simplified” and for more information on commercial fit-outs and fire engineering NZ please go to http://www.ccg.net.nz .