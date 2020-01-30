Craft Homes Answer the Question "What is Sustainable Building?"

A standard build process is not typically environmentally friendly, and a significant amount of energy and materials are used to build new homes, so there is often a lot of waste left over.

By using some of Craft Homes’ sustainable building techniques, you can craft a home that is more energy efficient, healthier to live in and better for the environment, and it doesn’t have to cost the earth. Small changes, big results. Whether you are planning a small home renovation or a new build, there are basic steps you can consider to improve the overall energy efficiency, comfort and environmental footprint of your home.

The fundamental features for a sustainable home are firstly, orientation. Careful consideration of sun paths and shading is vital when deciding where to position your main living areas, in order to maximise natural light, warmth and airflow, while preventing overheating.

Next up is insulation. Maximise the thermal efficiency of your home by investing in a level of insulation in the foundations, floor, walls and ceiling that suits the climate you live in.

With windows, thermal performance and air tightness are very important and can be achieved, using double glazing a a minimum standard, with careful consideration of the type of frame and installation position. You should also install a continuous mechanical ventilation system.

Choose recycled and environmentally friendly or locally sourced materials where possible, and consider investing in high water and energy efficient fittings and appliances. Also, introducing high level technologies gives a great return, and examples would be solar panels, hydronic under floor heating and water harvesting.

