Marketing Solutions From CyberCom

Globally, CyberCom supplies thousands of business with the ground-breaking electronic marketing solutions, Maxmail and Texta and the revolutionary email list cleaning solution, Listwise. We have previously covered Listwise quite extensively, so this month we look at Texta and Maxmail.

Texta is an advanced mobile messaging facility for businesses who have a SMS marketing strategey, bringing advanced mobile messaging automation tools in an easy-to-use interface at super-low rates with consistent delivery across all major networks.

The high variety of features makes Texta just as easy to use for companies that wish to send out marketing messages, appointment reminders, polls, etc. as for non-profit organisations like schools, sport clubs, churches, etc. No more boring, clunky and out-dated SMS tools. Imagine being able to send out bulk SMS messages to your customers, prospects or members in a few easy steps cheaper than anywhere else in the country!

Similarly, Maxmail is an effective high-volume email marketing software for businesses, and the service is incredibly easy to use with email newsletter templates. The service enables you to send emails directly to your customer's or prospect's inbox.

You can create attractive emails with CyberCom’s drag and drop designer, free customisable templates or HTML editor for advanced customisation.You can also achieve higher open rates with email list cleaning and their visual reports let you measure the performance of your email campaigns at a glance. Export as a PDF and use this knowledge to make informed business decisions and improve your email marketing ROI.

You can boost your campaign performance by sending your subscribers emails they want to open, and CyberCom’s custom fields let you create highly segmented lists easily. Invalid email addresses are automatically removed to keep your lists clean, bearing in mind that clean lists improve the performance of your email campaigns, so for more information on free email cleaners and email listing cleaning please go to https://listwisehq.com/ .