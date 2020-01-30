All New Summer Flavours at FuelMe

In SIS (Science in Sport) FuelMe have a new citrus gel flavour with 75mgs of caffeine, also vanilla and lemon/mint. And in the SOS hydrotab range there are new flavours with added vitamins and electrolytes.

SOS Rehydrate V2.0 is a fast-acting electrolyte replacement and hydration drink that helps combat dehydration caused by active lifestyles and physical performance. Available in easy to use single serve sachets, each serve gives you high dosing electrolytes including 660mg of Sodium, 390mg of Potassium, plus a small amount of Magnesium citrate, with natural colouring and the natural sweetener Stevia.

In the GU gel range Hoppy Trails is new. GU Energy Gels are crafted to supply both energy and key nutrients like electrolytes and amino acids to keep you feeling strong and energised. The precise blend of complex and simple carbohydrates will fuel you up, so you feel good, longer, so eat one Energy Gel every 30-45 minutes while exercising.

Nuun has also rebranded with new packaging and new flavours, and is vegan and gluten free. Nuun Boost Electrolyte tabs give you that little bit extra, so you can go that little bit further. Nuun have taken their essential electrolyte mix that you know and love, and have boosted it with a natural caffeine kick from green tea and energizing B Vitamins. No Sugar. No space program. No 2000% of anything.

Nuun Boost provides the essentials for performance through balanced hydration and sustained energy, designed to give you a lift and elevate your hydration. Containing caffeine from green tea extract, b-vitamins, and their signature blend of optimal electrolytes, Nuun uses clean ingredients, is low in calories and sugar and contains NO Artificial Sweetener, No Sorbitol, and No Aspartame.

Peak fuel is also becoming more popular. Made in New Zealand, PeakFuel is a range of high-performance sports nutrition products. Manufactured to the highest standards with all natural ingredients and based on the latest sports science, with the overall aim to make high-quality sports nutrition at a price everyone can afford.

The Performance range of products is great for anyone looking to increase exercise intensity and endurance through great sports nutrition. The range includes isotonic sports drink powders and performance energy gels designed to help you better results in your training and racing and increase your intensity during exercise.

So, if you need support and advice on training requirements and product use, and for more information on sports equipment, endurance gear and sport supplements please go to https://www.fuelme.co.nz .