Summer Time is Wedding Time at Plume Vineyard Restaurant

Only 60 minutes from Auckland’s CBD, Plume Vineyard Restaurant is one of the

most beautiful vineyard wedding venues New Zealand has to offer. The venue is in a secluded area on the stunning Matakana Wine Trail, allowing you the privacy and comfort to share the day with family and friends, without interruption and with complete focus from Plume’s experienced team.

This lovely venue is complemented by their 12 brand new villas, providing accommodation for both the wedding party and guests, making this the perfect location for a wedding, and your guests will have access to the cellar door, cuisine and conviviality on hand at Plume Restaurant, a relaxed stroll from their private and comfortable luxury villa.

On your wedding day you will enjoy a seamless flow of indoor and outdoor space, to allow you and your guests the freedom to enjoy wine and canapes on Plume’s expansive deck, before being welcomed into the restaurant and the stunning Rengarenga Room. Their range of wines and experienced staff will create a warm and relaxed environment throughout the day, along with divine food from their experienced chefs.

Plume Vineyard Restaurant provides several special spaces for their wedding guests, including the main restaurant area which opens on to the outside covered patio, and the Rengarenga room which seats up to 80 people. It has its own private entrance, courtyard and gardens and is also popular in summer during both the day and night, for wedding revelry. Added to these is ‘The Nest’ which is a very cosy covered area.

The restaurant can seat up to 50 people indoors and another 40 people outdoors in their covered patio area and overlooks beautiful landscaped gardens, and the vineyard block, as well as the spectacular hills and dales of the tranquil Glen Eden River valleys.

At Plume, they understand that your day should be simple, seamless and stress-free. From the planning, to the menu, to the format, to the wine, you can depend on them to deliver beyond your expectations, so for more information on reserve wine tasting, Matakana vineyards and Matakana wines please go to http://www.plumerestaurant.co.nz .