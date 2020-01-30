Karajoz Coffee's New Cinnamon Spice Coffee Blend Available for a Limited Time

The new Cinnamon Spice Edition plunger coffee is a delicious new addition to the Karajoz range, if only for a limited time. The combination of cinnamon and roasted nuts in the limited edition blend creates a smooth, spiced and full-bodied flavour that lingers pleasantly even as an aftertaste. The roast has an aromatic richness to suit any set of taste buds.

As a medium roast blend, the Cinnamon Spice coffee has a depth of flavour both light and rich. Whether as a rich black roast or with a dash of milk or heavy cream to create a smooth, silky taste, this blend can be enjoyed by anyone.

The Karajoz Coffee Company has been roasting its own coffee beans since 1997, becoming one of the largest privately-owned roasters in New Zealand and developing a diverse range of delicious coffee blends. This Karajoz Coffee blend is carefully hand-flavoured after the roasting process, with only the best ingredients used to ensure excellent taste.

Karajoz Coffee prides itself on the socially conscious efforts they put into using sugar-free, lactose-free, and gluten-free ingredients, to make coffee that anyone can buy and enjoy however they like best. As a business with a social conscience, you can enjoy drinking your coffee, knowing you’re making a difference.

This seasonal offer is available online and in all local supermarkets while stocks last. If you are an avid lover of coffee and festive spice, try the Limited Edition Karajoz Christmas Blend and enjoy the delicious flavour permeating your taste buds.

https://www.karajoz.co.nz/collections/the-range/products/limited-edition-karajoz-christmas-blend-plunger-200g