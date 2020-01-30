Treat Yourself in 2020 With a Treatment From Ikoi Spa

Ikoi Spa’s tranquil Japanese atmosphere and specialised treatments make them different from the rest. They work with a wide range of health and beauty traditions, and only use the highest quality products. However, what makes Ikoi Spa truly unique is their signature treatment, the Enzyme Spa, the very first and only in New Zealand.

Ikoi Spa have a range of treatments which you can purchase, or you can buy one with a Gift Voucher for a friend or member of the family, starting with the Enzyme Spa & Oil Massage/Shiatsu Massage. This 60 minute Ikoi signature Enzyme Spa and a 10 minute detox time, followed by a 60 minute Oil Massage, where you can choose from a selection of pure essential oils to enhance your massage.

Or try the Enzyme Spa & Sothys Seasonal/Classic Facial, relaxing in a 60 minute Ikoi signature Enzyme Spa and a 10 minute detox time, then reveal your skin’s natural radiance with a Sothys seasonal/classic facial. Similarly, the Enzyme Spa & Specific Contouring Treatment is a 60 minute Ikoi signature Enzyme Spa and a 10 minute detox time, followed by a Sothys Self-Heating Mud & Stubborn Areas Treatment to alleviate stress, smooth the skin and target areas of uneven contour.

The Hot Stone Massage melts away tension and promotes deeper muscle relaxation through the placement of the smooth, water heated basalt stones at key points on the body. Their professional massage therapists also integrate the hot stones in a massage which offers enhanced benefits and encourages healthy blood circulation.

Ikoi Spa’s Oil/Shiatsu Massage & Back Exfoliation & hydrating Facial gives an invigorating back exfoliation, a de-stress back massage and a hydrating facial, head and scalp massage.

Finally, the Enzyme Spa signature service is a traditional Japanese deep heating ritual, tracing its origins over 90 years. Made from a unique blend of rice bran, pinewood sawdust and Japanese enzymes carefully sourced from organic fruits, vegetables, mushrooms and seaweeds grown in Hokkaido, Japan. This warming, dry spa releases tension, detoxifies the body and both invigorates and softens skin.

So, start off the New Year by treating yourself or your loved ones to one of these massages, and for more information on traditional Japanese spas, Shiatsu massages and massages North Shore please go to www.ikoispa.co.nz .