Lincoln Green's Daily Delegate Package

As part of their venue hire Auckland facilities, Quality Hotel Lincoln Green has a special package to offer larger groups of 20 or more delegates for corporate or private events. The Daily Delegate Package includes all the things you need to host a successful conference at a quality venue hire just outside of Auckland’s CBD.

This is such a convenient way to organise your venue hire in West Auckland, as the package is all-inclusive for a day’s conference or meeting. They offer a huge range of conference facilities that have the flexibility to suit a range of occasions. Hosting a conference at Quality Hotel Lincoln Green has never been easier with this venue hire package.

Just think, you can free your schedule from having to organise every tiny aspect of hosting a conference, as this package includes everything from morning tea and lunch, to whiteboard and data projection amenities. It also includes complimentary WiFi and free parking in 150 spaces – you don’t get that bonus anywhere in the CBD.

As well as a huge range of amenities on the day of your event, you’ll also be eligible for Lincoln Green’s rewards programme. This means that just by using their venue hire facilities, you can earn yourself some shopping gift cards.

Lincoln Green’s Conference Rewards Programme, which is available for meetings, conferences and events, rewards your conferencing and event business with Shopping Gift Vouchers, so take the opportunity to make the most of this rewards program and earn one of the following.

$50 Gift card for $1,000 - $3,999* spend

$100 Gift card for $4,000 - $7,999* spend

$200 Gift card for $8,000 - $11,999* spend

$300 Gift card for $12,000* spend

*Excluding GST

Gift cards are able to be exchanged for accommodation at the hotel. Each $100 gift card can be exchanged for one night's accommodation, up to a maximum of 5 nights per event, so for more information on Lincoln Green’s Conference Rewards Programme, and accommodation West Auckland, conference venues Auckland and conference facilities Auckland please go to https://www.lincolngreen.co.nz .