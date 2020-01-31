Self-care Rituals for the Summer Heat With Spa Ayurda

For thousands of years, massage therapy has been used as a powerful tool in the healing process. The simple gesture of touch has the ability to transform both mental and physical conditions, easing pain and restoring balance to the entire body. The primary aim of this massage is to flush out toxins that accumulate in our bodies due to the stress of everyday living, improper diets, and negative emotions, which can drain us both physically and mentally.

Your experienced therapist will use warm medicated oil and specific strokes relevant to your body's constitution to promote circulation and stimulate the lymphatic system. This will relieve tightness and stiffness in the body, and improves circulation, ultimately aiding in detoxification. It nourishes the whole body and stimulates internal organs, improves sleep, promotes relaxation, eliminates impurities from the body, delays ageing and improves your complexion and life span.

Spa Ayurda offers Shirodhara, which enhances the benefit of the Abhyanga massage with a herbalised steam. Steam helps to penetrate the oils, opens the deep channels of the body, thus helping to flush out the toxins and leaves you feeling fresh, lighter and energetic.

Spa Ayurda’s Vishuddi (Detoxify) is a wonderfully detoxifying and rejuvenating experience. Selected powdered herbs and fresh ingredients are cooked together to form poultices. These are dipped in warm medicated herbal oil and applied to the body with rhythmic strokes. Packed with the goodness of herbs, this warm poultice massage has the ability to penetrate deep into the nerves and bone tissues, helping to release toxins from within the body. This blissful treatment is followed by an herbal steam which helps to flush the toxins from the body.

Finally, Spa Ayurda’s Detoxifying Body Polish for cellulite prone skin uses

nourishing Ayurvedic herbs to improve circulation and lymphatic flow and drainage, leaving your skin energised and renewed. The ritual begins with a head massage to relax the body, followed by the application of warm oil with massage strokes customised to your body type. A freshly prepared scrub is applied to remove dead skin and promote circulation. This wonderful treatment concludes with the application of a hydrating and soothing moisturiser, leaving your skin baby soft, with a refreshed afterglow.

