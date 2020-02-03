How Bulk & Location Study Helps to Determine the Material Selection for Builds

Gubb Design, an architectural firm that delivers unique projects throughout the greater Auckland region, explains how a Bulk & Location Study can help determine material selection for new builds.

According to the best architects in Auckland, bulk and location studies play a vital role in the whole design process.

Gubb Design’s architects believe that the actual work of designing a space starts with thoughtful surveying of sites. This phase of the design process is heavily dependent on Bulk & Location Studies.

The main purpose of a Bulk & Location Study is to assess what can be achieved on-site. It is vital for understanding the potential of a site so that developers can maximise the land as well as enable them to choose the best materials they deem fit for a particular project site.

With adequate knowledge from the study, architects can now carefully map out what materials to use depending on the location of a site.

For example, houses on the beach and closer to the water, are recommended to use wood instead of metallic materials such as steel, which is highly unadvisable as these materials are more prone to rust.

Houses that are built in colder areas stray from using tiles because tile flooring cannot protect from the cold. Robust materials such as bricks and other highly insulated materials would be preferable over high-end, delicate materials like cedar because they provide greater interior thermal insulation.

Bulk and location studies are indeed an important factor in relation to material selection. Through a bulk & location study, Gubb Design’s architects can create innovative solutions that will integrate well with the surrounding environment.

“In every project, we undertake to pay close attention to the brief, location, scale, sustainability and use of materials in an holistic New Zealand context. This results in an innovative architecture that reflects the desires of you, the client.”

To learn more, visit the Gubb Design website at https://www.gubbdesign.co.nz/