Office Furniture Directly Impacts Employee Productivity, Health and Safety

According to Worksafe New Zealand, "Workers who spend their day sitting at a desk working or standing for long periods of time are prone to strains and other injuries related to posture and equipment".

This troubling fact can be attributed primarily to the way employees are working and the equipment they are provided with, which leaves employers directly responsible for the damage caused.

Maintaining poor posture and working with improper equipment can result in long-lasting damage to employees over time. People spend hours every day sitting in the same chair, at the same desk, working on the same machine – if posture and positioning are compromised, this can have a major negative impact on health.

With so much time spent in this state, skimping out on materials, equipment and furniture poses a heavy risk to employees. When it has such a direct impact on productivity, health and comfort, quality office furniture should be made a priority to assist in reducing the risk of injury.

New Zealand based company Office Furniture Online recommends investing in ergonomic chairs to reduce the likelihood of these types of injuries occurring in the workplace.

Regardless of whether you are working from home or working in an office, these chairs can drastically improve both health and productivity with their features.

Known to support the spine, conform to the shape of the body and provide a natural sitting position for a person to work in, these chairs are renowned for their ability to improve comfort and productivity in workplaces.

