New Guide to Retirement Planning Aims to Tackle NZ's "Appalling" Retirement Savings Record.

44% of New Zealanders searching for information about retirement planning are concerned that they won’t have enough money for retirement, the FMA reported in late 2016.

Similar stats have been reported around New Zealand, both since that report and for many years prior.

But, what hasn’t changed is that Kiwis are still no more prepared now than they were years before. ASB last year reported that 58% of survey respondents think they need to save more than they currently are for retirement.

This is why New Zealand property investment company, Opes Partners, has just released what they term, the Epic Guide to Retirement Planning.

This long-form article is an 8,500-word guide that shows Kiwis how to put together a retirement plan and then follow it.

Andrew Nicol, Managing Director of Opes Partners says "You might wonder why we’d write a guide to retirement planning when there are so many articles already written.”

“New Zealand’s preparedness for retirement is appalling. And as an Authorised Financial Adviser, I feel the need to do something more about it.”

“My goal with this guide is to provide the most comprehensive information on the internet for free. This is to supplement the good work already done by journalists and authors in the industry.”

He continues, "The guide is simple. Some in the industry might call it basic. That’s what we’re going for. We want regular Kiwis to understand retirement-based concepts so they can put themselves in a better position than they are today."

And this doesn’t appear to be a one-off. Nicol’s company has produced two other long-form ‘Epic Guides’ that appear to be gaining traction.

"Late last year, we released our Epic Guide to Property Investment. It's been so successful that we bit off an even bigger challenge and wrote the Epic Guide to Mortgages. This guide to retirement planning is the next addition … but it certainly won’t be the last."