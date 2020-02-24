Dynamic Outdoor Solutions' Case Study in Silverdale

Dynamic Outdoor Solutions’ client, in this case, wanted to add some wind protection to their outdoor area, so they measured and made to order a retractable outdoor screen, which its to perfection and helps enclose the area so it can be enjoyed in any weather. This is but one example of how flexible they are at Dynamic Outdoor Solutions, but, as wind is often a problem in this country, it is a good illustration of just what they can do, given a project.

As well as choosing the look and style, there are practical considerations behind choosing any outdoor living solution. Aspects such as durability and correct installation are accounted for in Dynamic Outdoor Solutions’ entire range, which includes both custom fitted outdoor blinds and awnings.

Having outdoor blinds installed is one of the most accessible ways to extend and transform your living area, and because they are custom made to order, outdoor blinds from Dynamic Outdoor Solutions will fit your space in terms of size, style, and durability.

With outdoor blinds, New Zealand homeowners can easily transform previously neglected areas into an outdoor room, providing year-round protection. For the ultimate weather protection, you need to look no further than Ziptrak blinds. This system combines the latest technology with usability and style in a range of fabric options, and their team are experienced installers of Ziptrak blinds, so can manufacture and install this fantastic system to create your bespoke outdoor area.

New Zealand is known for its variable weather, so all their outdoor blinds are manufactured installed with these conditions in mind, custom manufactured to your exact needs, and they will work with you to come up with a perfect solution for your specific location. The PVC mesh fabric option will increase your privacy without blocking your view, allowing you climate control all year round.

For instance, reimagine your café or restaurant by installing Ziptrak Outdoor Blinds. This system is not only tough and durable offering years of use, but it is also stylish and functional, available in a wide range of colour options to suit your existing décor, so to find out more about retractable roofs, outdoor roller blinds NZ, retractable awnings and PVC outdoor blinds NZ please go to https://dynamicoutdoorsolutions.co.nz .