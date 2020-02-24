Go For A New Look At a Great Price in 2020 With Bathroom Direct

The New Year often brings thoughts of renovation in the house, and one of the easiest and most economical rooms to renovate is your bathroom. This doesn’t have to involve a huge amount of money, and Bathroom Direct say that with some clever, budget-savvy techniques you can renovate and redesign your bathroom at a great price.

When you are looking at fixtures, look for unique antique pieces such as a dresser or vanity, shelving and mirrors that you can buy on a budget. You can turn them into upcycled bathroom statement pieces to fit your personal style. Think about what accessories you can upgrade that will make the most impact at a relatively small cost. This could be your light fixtures, towel racks, or taps. These changes may seem insignificant, but upgrading these bathroom accessories can make a big difference in the overall look of your bathroom.

Similarly, open shelves are considerably cheaper than cabinetry. Shelving is a nice alternative that can give you the same storage space at a fraction of the cost. They can also add more space to your bathroom, especially when you opt for wall-mounted shelves. Shelving is a great decorative option as they can make room for you to display decorative items, and you can easily take inspiration from bathrooms online that are now featuring more open shelving options to attain a more modern and chic look.

Now that you know that remodelling bathrooms on a budget is possible, finish the big reno jobs by getting help from a team of bathroom design specialists from Bathroom Direct. They provide high-quality products and superior service at a great price, and help you take on your bathroom remodelling projects from concept to completion.

Bathroom Direct provide the best bathroom supplies New Zealand has to offer and ensure timely turnovers so you can enjoy your new and improved bathroom, so for more information on toilet suites NZ, small bathroom renovations and shower units NZ please go to https://www.bathroomdirect.co.nz .