Cackle is Back with Many Changes Coming in 2020

Cackle would like to thank all their customers for their support in 2019, and are excited to announce that they have lots of plans in store specifically to improve your experiences with them, beginning with their new website, which was launched near the end of last year. They are aware there are still many changes and improvements to be made, and invite their customers to contact them with any problems or features they would like to see included.

Another new innovation for 2020 is their complete video conferrencing solutions to your business, providing all the hardware required to transform your room into a video ‘conference ready’ office space. To take advantage of this new innovation, make Cackle your ‘one stop shop’ for all your video conferencing needs.

Cackle are also proud to announce their very own phone system has been launched, inspired by the feedback from their customers saying their current provider was either unreliable or had poor customer support – sometimes both. This is why their new Cloud Hub aims to provide fast turnaround support, partnering with Access4, which provides reliable servers to keep the downtime to a minimum.

Cackle is a proudly New Zealand owned company, and are the leading specialist suppliers of telephones, wireless headsets, cloud phone systems, conference speakers and other communication solutions. Their market focuses on larger New Zealand call centres and businesses, but their solid reputation in the industry allows them to cater to smaller businesses.

They partner with trusted brands to offer customers innovative tools for their home and business, as well as mobile professionals to take their communication to the next level.