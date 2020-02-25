Autotintz Give You a Lifetime Warranty With Every Window They Tint

Autotintz offer a lifetime manufacturer-backed nationwide warranty with every vehicle window they tint. They have installers around the country who can service any warranty related issues that may arise, offering peace of mind no matter where you are. Besides being covered for the life of the vehicle, tinting your windows in one of Autotintz’ high quality films, also offers a range of benefits for a comfort increased driving experience.

Tinting the windows of your vehicle is an absolute must-have these days, especially with the amount of time Aucklanders spend in traffic. Autotintz use only high quality, lifetime warranty, manufacturer-backed films so you are guaranteed a long lasting, quality tint, every time. Their specialist application techniques allow us produce high quality workmanship on every window they tint, so no matter what the vehicle may be.

Autotintz have the know how when it comes to tinting your vehicle cleanly, safely and carefully. Some new vehicles have very delicate interior trim and electrical components that can be easily damaged by the use of water and tools when installing window film. The team at AutoTintz are up to date with the latest information on which vehicles need extra care in certain areas to ensure the best possible protection for your vehicle during installation, because they care about your vehicle as much as you do!

AutoTintz are a Mount Wellington based company who have over 15 years industry experience and are one of the most preferred automotive window tinting teams in Auckland. Not only do they tint cars, they also tint homes, commercial buildings, boats, diggers and even shower doors. As they say, “Basically, if it has a window we can tint it”!

With experienced installers and meticulous quality control, they have the know how to get the job done to the highest standard, using only the best products available. They offer comprehensive manufacturer backed warranties with every product they install, plus their own personal workmanship guarantee, so for more information on car tinting Auckland, car wraps Auckland and car alarm installation please go to http://www.autotintz.co.nz .