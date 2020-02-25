Casa Consulting Group Take a Multi-disciplinary Design Approach

As a vital part of their current re-branding undergoing at present, Casa Consulting Group have taken on a multi-disciplinary design approach, including propositions for medium size commercial and residential development and fire engineering design. This approach saves time and involves a more integrated design approach for our clients, resulting in less contingency during the design process.

They are especially effective with commercial architecture where fire engineering design plays an important role, and are able to provide expert advice from the early stage of the project, unlike other architects. This approach also applies to residential renovation, subdivision and development projects. They will provide a free initial feasibility check for your development, and immediate cost estimation.

As part of their multi-disciplinary approach, they provide fire engineering and passive fire design solutions or can offer it as a stand-alone service offering an expert advisory role. They are also experts in dealing with existing buildings and know how to correctly apply building codes in case of existing buildings, with their extensive background experience with council regulatory team helping these cases.

Casa Consulting are showcasing their unique combined expertise, taking on more commercial works, including new commercial or commercial renovation and fit-out work. Casa Consulting Group are experts in fire engineering design that is essential in any commercial works, where they can provide early compliance advice. It should also be noted that they recently also successfully completed numerous residential development works - such as their terrace housing development.

Casa Consulting have completed many highly regarded projects right across the Auckland area, including residential architecture, re-cladding, shop fit-outs, offices and commercial alterations, as well as brand new commercial developments, so for more information on building engineers, house renovations Auckland and commercial interior design please go to https://www.cgs.net.nz