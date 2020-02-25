Hunua Views: Classic Builders' Latest Housing Project in Drury

Hunua Views is a housing development situated in Drury, South of Auckland, consisting of both one and two storey houses which are priced at entry level. Classic Homes needed a brand which reflected the target audience and diverse cultures that will make up the residence of Hunua Views.

With 30 percent of the 800-home development set to fall under $650,000 the development, which is located about 40 minutes south of the Auckland city centre, has been designed to deliver quality, affordable homes, says Classic Homes director Peter Cooney. "This is extremely difficult to achieve in the Auckland region," he says. "We have worked hard, without compromising on quality, to give Kiwis what they need and want and we are very excited to bring Hunua Views to the market and watch a new community grow."

The saying is true that the further out you go the more you can afford, but what if it’s not further out? It’s actually closer to so much more. Classic Homes positioned Hunua Views not only 40 minutes from Auckland, but only 40 minutes to Port Waikato or 20 mins to the famous Hunua Ranges. Being closer to so much more of New Zealand enables families to take advantage of this burgeoning area south of Auckland.

With a portfolio of over 150 house plans available, ranging from more affordable homes to multi-million dollar residencies, Classic Homes believe they offer a wide range of options and have a great team of people to help walk you through the building process. Their teams have local building experience and knowledge, and they work together with you to design and build a home that suits your needs, and your lifestyle.

Founded in the Bay of Plenty, Classic Builders has grown to include the Waikato, Northland, Auckland, Wellington, Queenstown and Canterbury, the company has expanded to become the largest residential house builder in the Bay of Plenty and Whangarei, and is the second largest residential building company in New Zealand.

The first release became available in November last year, so to find out more about house and land packages Northland, house and land packages Waikato and residential house builders please go to http://www.classicbuilders.co.nz .