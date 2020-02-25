CyberCom Explain CyberCom Pay

CyberCom, known for their ListWise email list cleaning, are also a market leader in online payments. CyberCom Pay helps hundreds of New Zealand entrepreneurs take control of their businesses with a secure online payment solution which is both simple and cost-effective.

There are many advantages to CyberCom Pay online services, including no monthly charge and no contracts. They have merchant terms and conditions for legal reasons but beyond that they won’t hold you to anything. Their banking partners will also have a merchant agreement with you for legal purposes.

All you need is your CyberCom Pay Merchant Account to start accepting credit cards online, with very low transaction rates. There is one new fixed rate of 2.85% for New Zealand and overseas issued credit cards (Visa/MasterCard), 1.29% for registered New Zealand charities (New Zealand issued credit cards).

For new merchants provisionsed after 30th June 2017, funds will now be settled same day as long as they happen before 6pm. Transactions after 6pm will be settled the next day. For old merchants provisionsed before 30th June 2017, settled in your account within 5 business days with no withdrawal fees.

If you mainly transact online or have an e-commerce website, this is for you. Get paid in one click through sending e-invoices, accept credit card payments through your website and process recurring payments with a one time setup fee of $99+GST. Take control of your business. Sell anywhere and manage your inventory, customers and money with CyberCom’s Point-of-Sale system.

Take your business where your customers are, without the wires With customizable subscription templates, real time reporting and the My CyberCom Pay subscriber portal, they take care of recurring billing so you can take care of business. You can integrate with shopping carts or create "Buy Now" buttons and use CyberCom Pay hosted payment pages to sell, no e-commerce store required.

Know your customers better with our CRM system. Collect purchase data, integrate with email marketing and build relationships that grow your business, and for more information on email address checkers, email address cleaners and email validation software please go to https://www.listwisehq.com .